Local Link Longford Westmeath announces Granard to Longford route

This announcement comes after the National Transport Authority gave the green light to extend Route 865 to serve the village of Enybegs. The extended service gets underway on Friday 28th September 2018

The service including 3 daily return services Monday to Thursday and 6 daily return services Friday and Saturday with connection to rail services in Longford Train Station. Children under 5 years and holders of the free travel pass, travel for free with weekly return tickets and single tickets available for Child, Student and Adult.

The vehicle used on this service is a low floored vehicle and is fully accessible and is operated by Donnelly’s Pioneer Bus Service on behalf of Local Link.

In the Local Link Longford Westmeath region there are 70 services comprising of Fixed Routes like the 865, Demand Responsive routes, Community Car and Once off trips. In 2017 there was over 96,000 passenger journeys on services operated in the Longford Westmeath region

Local Link Longford Westmeath your local bus service. For comment or clarification please contact Damien O’Neill, Local Link Longford Westmeath on 044 9340801 or 087 6087500.

Local Link provides door-to-door and scheduled bus services in towns, villages and rural areas. The mission statement of the Rural Transport Programme is ‘to provide a quality nationwide community based public transport system in rural Ireland which responds to local needs’. Seventeen Transport Co-ordination Units (brand name Local Link), manage the delivery of rural transport services nationally on behalf of the National Transport Authority.