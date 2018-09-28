Referendum Commission urges Longford people to register to vote

The Referendum Commission, as part of a nationwide campaign has urged the people of Longford to ensure they are registered to vote in the referendum on blasphemy which is due to take place on Friday October 26th, the same date as the presidential election.

With little over a week to go before the October 9th register to vote deadline, the Referendum Commission is running radio, online and social media advertising urging people to check immediately to ensure they can vote.

While the Commission’s remit covers the referendum only, being on the electoral register allows you to vote in both the referendum and the presidential election.

Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Isobel Kennedy said, “If you are not sure whether you are registered to vote in the forthcoming referendum, or whether or not you are registered at the correct address, you can find out very simply by checking the electoral register at www.checktheregister.ie.

You can also check the register in local authority offices, post offices, Garda stations and public libraries.”

If you are not registered, you can make sure you are added to a supplement to the register by completing a form which you can download from www.checktheregister.ie, or obtain from your local authority, Garda station, post office or public library.

Then you bring the completed form to your local Garda station to have your identity certified, and ensure it gets to your local authority before October 9th.