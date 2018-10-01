Granard woman in line for top beauty blog award

Granard’s Elisha Stokes is a finalist in the prestigious Irish Beauty Blog Awards where winners will be announced at Lillie’s Bordello, Dublin on Thursday night at a Gala Ceremony.

Elisha said she was not just delighted to be nominated but is also thrilled to be associated with the country’s top beauty bloggers including Keilidh Cashel, Rosanna Davidson and Suzanne Jackson!

An Instagram and Facebook blogger, Elisha has risen through the blogging ranks over the last few years with what very much appears to be a unique, creative and fun flair for makeup.

It’s the first time she has been nominated for this type of an award and as she says herself, “this makes it all the more special”.

“It’s my first time to be nominated for an award like this and I really am over the moon,” Elisha told the Leader.

“I wouldn’t be able to achieve all this without my family, friends, my boyfriend Dominick, and my many followers so thank you so much to everyone for all their support.”

Meanwhile, the Granard woman has been nominated in the ‘Best Makeup Influencer’ category at the awards.

And it appears that it’s her genuine flair for makeup and her creative vibe that has attracted so many followers to her blog Elisha.mua

“My aim is to create new makeup looks; design looks and give reviews on products,” said the daughter of proud parents Tommy and Lena.

The Granard woman is not stopping there and outlined her plans to open her new salon in Granard in the New Year.

Elisha trained at the Beauty Institute in Athlone and worked in a salon in Granard thereafter.

It was while working locally that her blogging efforts took off.

“I was working at a fundraiser on Sunday for the Irish Cancer Society in the Hotel Kilmore and was privileged to work alongside some amazing ladies doing makeup and hair demos for the day,” she added.

“Working as a makeup artist the past two years, it never feels like work because I love it so much.

“As the saying goes, ‘Choose a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life’ - that’s me!”

The Irish Beauty Blog Awards was established to acknowledge the immense effort and commitment that is invested into creating a memorable and insightful blog.

Irish beauty and fashion blogs are becoming more influential with more and more people reading and writing beauty blogs, and more businesses using blogs to engage with their customers