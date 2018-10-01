Longford student wins Padraic Colum Inaugural Poetry Competition

The Longford Leader staff are very proud of Ellen Kenny, who spent quite a lot of time on work experience in the newsroom over the summer. Ellen won the inaugural Padraic Colum poetry competition last week with the poem below.

Regret

By Ellen Kenny

All the times I never accepted a dare

Hiding shaky hands and feeling scorn that wasn't there

Treading carefully behind as they all ran ahead

They're all that remains of the life I never led.

All of the friendships I left disregarded

As I built up barricades in the struggle to stay guarded

There's more bridges to burn if I follow this thread

Leaving only the ashes of the life I never led.

All of the chances where I never spoke up

For fear that one wrong move would make me burn up

The "could've been" scenarios played out in my head

And they're all that remains of the life I never led.

And yet,

Time isn't up, opportunities lie ahead

To love, break and learn, to say what was unsaid

What's gone may be gone, but can I go on playing dead?

Or maybe I'll start living the life I never led.