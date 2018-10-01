Longford student wins Padraic Colum Inaugural Poetry Competition
County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds, Ellen Kenny, Marie Kenny and James Macnerney. Photo: Shelley Corcoran
The Longford Leader staff are very proud of Ellen Kenny, who spent quite a lot of time on work experience in the newsroom over the summer. Ellen won the inaugural Padraic Colum poetry competition last week with the poem below.
Regret
By Ellen Kenny
All the times I never accepted a dare
Hiding shaky hands and feeling scorn that wasn't there
Treading carefully behind as they all ran ahead
They're all that remains of the life I never led.
All of the friendships I left disregarded
As I built up barricades in the struggle to stay guarded
There's more bridges to burn if I follow this thread
Leaving only the ashes of the life I never led.
All of the chances where I never spoke up
For fear that one wrong move would make me burn up
The "could've been" scenarios played out in my head
And they're all that remains of the life I never led.
And yet,
Time isn't up, opportunities lie ahead
To love, break and learn, to say what was unsaid
What's gone may be gone, but can I go on playing dead?
Or maybe I'll start living the life I never led.
