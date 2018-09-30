Longford man fined €200 for causing family row

A man who appeared before last week’s district court sitting in Longford charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Hughie Nevin, 5 Richmond Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Prospect Woods, Longford on July 1, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 23:50 gardaí arrested the defendant under section four of the Public Order Act.

“He was later released from custody and a fixed penalty notice was issued, but to date that fine has remained unpaid,” added the Sergeant.

“On the night there was a bit of a family argument going on and Mr Nevin was intoxicated.

“In fact he was the cause of the argument at the time.”

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.