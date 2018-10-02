Roscommon's Abbey Hotel introduces Fairytale Spring Bride Package from €45

Nobody does weddings quite like the 4* Abbey Hotel in Roscommon. This magical 18th Century Manor House Hotel provides an unrivalled wedding service in the heart of the Irish Midlands.

With almost 60 years expertise in the hospitality sector, the Grealy Family and Staff will ensure that your dream wedding day is realised. With it’s picturesque location, award winning cuisine, dedicated Wedding Co-ordinator and professional Banqueting Team you just know your wedding day is in safe hands.

A brand new Wedding Package has been introduced for those who wish to have a romantic Spring Wedding with select Mid Week Dates also available for 2019 and 2020.

The Abbeys’ Gift To You when you book this special package includes a Fairylit Top Table Backdrop and Decorative Top Table Trellis, Complimentary First Dance lesson with a Professional Dancer, Discounted Wedding Room Rates, A Complimentary Bespoke Designed Display Cake (four Tier for day use only), Free Candy Table & Complimentary Room Hire for your Civil/Humanist Ceremony in our Luxurious Fortfield Suite all for only €45.00 per person.

The Package Includes:

*The 4 star Abbey Hotel Roscommon Spring Bride Special includes Red Carpet & Chilled Sparkling Wine Reception for Bridal Party on Arrival.

*Abbey Sparkling Wine Reception Tea/Coffee & Biscuits on arrival for guests

* Superb 4 Course Meal (Choose from our selection of menu package options) After Dinner Mints

* 2 Servings of House Select Red and White Wine served with Meal

* The Abbey Evening Treat Selection of freshly cut finger sandwiches served with cocktail sausages Tea / Coffee

* Chair Covers & Coloured Sash of Your Choice Elegant Table Fishbowls with Night Lights or The Abbey Elegant Cherry Blossom Trees

* Bridal Suite with Four Poster Bed for the Night of Your Wedding

* Champagne Breakfast for Bride & Groom served to Room

T&C Packages are based on minimum numbers of 100 and are available for midweek or weekend dates January to March 2019 & 2020 and for select dates in 2019 and 2020.

Packages are subject to availability (Terms and Conditions apply).

To enquire about our Special Offer or any of our tailored packages at the Abbey please call 090 6626240 or email us at weddings@abbeyhotel.ie.