Forty years not out for Streete Wildlife Club

Streete Wildlife Club was founded on September 20, 1978 when a number of young people from the parish who were interested in game shooting met in Boherquill hall and agreed to form a wildlife club in the parish of Streete.

The first executive committee of the new club included Chairman Michael Sullivan, Vice Chairman Brendan Mulligan, Secretary Seamus Denning, Treasurers Phil Doran (RIP) and Pat Denning (Snr) RIP, and PRO Pat Earley RIP.

By November 1, 1978 there were sixteen members and the club now has thirty active members, including three of the founders; Brendan Mulligan, Pat Denning, and Seamus Denning.

The club is based in the parish of Streete, which is located on the Longford/Westmeath border approximately 25 km from both Longford and Mullingar.

One of the first tasks for the club was to set up a game sanctuary within the club preserves.

The sanctuary is spread over 1,000 acres of mixed land and this sanctuary is still in operation up to the present day.

In 1979, the group built its first pheasant release pen and reared 150 pheasants; the club has continued its release programme over the years and now has four release pens and releases about 400 pheasant annually.

Streete Wildlife Club also sows a number of areas with winter crops and this is done with the cooperation of the landowner together with a number of feeding stations, which are located in the area and which are a great benefit to pheasants and other wild birds throughout the year.

In 1989, the club took a big step when it bought 2.5 acres of land from the Land Commission. It was possible to buy the land because a number of members agreed to give the club an interest free loan.

The committee then began fundraising by holding clay-shoots, dances, and a race night and, within two years, they were able to repay the loan to the members and construct a duck pond and rear mallard duck.

This has continued to be successful up to the present day.

Each year the club undertakes a major predator control programme which begins in January and continues until the end of May and for the months of January and February, the club organises Sunday fox shoots which have been successful.

In the early years, the club faced a major problem when wild mink were discovered in the area.

The River Inny flows through the club preserves and it seems that the mink were breeding in the lands beside the river.

In the early 80s, the mallard release pen was attacked by mink and the club lost over 50 ducks in one night.

Under the guidance of the late Pat Earley a number of mink cages were made and more than sixty mink were caught.

While there are still mink in the area, the number has declined over the past number of years.

Streete Wildlife Club has had much success over the years but one of the highlights was in 2002 when it awarded NARGC Club of the Year Award.

In 2001 the club was asked to represent Longford in this competition and came third overall; the following year the club again were asked to represent Longford and, following the AGM, a plan was drawn up and put into action in early May.

Members of the NARGC executive committee visited the club area for a day in August and the results were announced in October. Streete had come first overall, which was a great achievement for a small club.

The club again entered the competition in 2005 and came second overall.

At the club AGM in 2003, a sub-committee was set up to develop a clay-shooting grounds for the club.

For three years, this committee worked tirelessly and on the September 24, 2006, the club held its first open clay-shoot on its own grounds.

Since then, the club has held a number of shoots along with floodlit night clay shooting during the winter months.

The club clay shooting teams have also had major success and this year alone the club senior team won the County Longfond Sporting Clay Shoot and went on to represent County Longford at the All Ireland Shoot in Ballnasloe in July.

And, on the August 19 last, the team won the County DTL Clay Shoot. The club junior clay shooting team also took major awards at both County Shoots this year.

The club is also involved in voluntary work within the community, and this year donated €4,298 to charity by running a number of events such as a Game Tasting Night, charity clay shoots and a variety of other fundraisers.

The club also helps out the local school with their annual nature walk.

The committee has many plans for the future including the purchase of more suitable land for game development and an extension to its duck pond.

With this in mind, there is no doubt that game shooting and conservation is secure for many years in the parish of Streete.