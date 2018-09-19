Man appears before Longford District Court for dumping rubbish in Newtownforbes

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Litter Pollution Act was convicted and fined €600 following a hearing into the matter

Robert Adam Pvtel, 21 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with depositing household waste thus creating litter at Curry, Newtownforbes on March 5, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Longford Litter Warden Declan Murtagh said that on the date in question he was patrolling the area when he observed a quantity of waste deposited in a public place.

Mr Murtagh told the court that he subsequently searched the material and found documents within pertaining to the defendant.

Solicitor for Longford Co Council Frank Gearty said that several reminders had been sent to the defendant about the matter, and while he had not responded the local authority was aware that Mr Pvtel had received all correspondence.

“He signed for them and knows about the situation,” Mr Gearty added.

Mr Murtagh, meanwhile, pointed out to the court that the rubbish in question had been dumped in a scenic area and along a route that was accessed by walkers every day.

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.

He also awarded costs of €500 against him.