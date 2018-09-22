Fined €1,000 in court for illegal dumping in Granard

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Litter Pollution Act was convicted and fined €1,000 following a hearing into the matter.

Sara O’Hanlon, 5 Beechwood Avenue, Marley’s Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with depositing domestic refuse to create litter at Granada Retail park, Granard, Co Longford on January 15, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Litter Warden Declan Murtagh said that on the date in question he was patrolling the area in the north Longford town of Granard when he came upon a large quantity of waste deposited in the Retail Park.

Mr Murtagh said that he sifted through the waste and subsequently discovered documentation within the contents pertaining to the defendant.

“She was notified about the matter on several occasions, but we have had no response from her,” he added, before pointing out that he also contacted the Department of Social Protection and secured her new address in Co Louth.

“We wrote to her again; I even spoke to her on the phone about the matter and she agreed to cooperate.

“However we have not heard anything from her since.”

The local litter warden then submitted photographic evidence in respect of the dumped rubbish to the court.

Solicitor for Longford Co Council, Frank Gearty said the quantity of waste deposited in Granard had been substantial and there was costs of over €500 to the local authority for its removal.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined her accordingly. The Judge also awarded costs of €500 against Ms O’Hanlon.