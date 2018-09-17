Kilkenny and Cavan nurses and midwives to continue protests this week against understaffing

Nurses and midwives will protest in Kilkenny and Cavan, to highlight unsafe staffing levels and overcrowding.



In Kilkenny, The INMO members will gather at the gate of St. Luke’s Hospital from 12:30 to 13:30 today (Monday). In summer, the hospital was forced to close the 14-bed Ward 7 due to nursing staff shortages.



In Cavan, INMO members will protest at Cavan General Hospital on Thursday September 20 at 1pm. 8 patients are on trolleys in the hospital today.



Protests began last week in Galway, Cork and Limerick after the HSE admitted having no plan for the coming winter, despite appeals from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). Further protests will follow.



INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said:



“Nurses and midwives are constantly apologising to patients for the conditions in the health service. Thousands are trapped on trolleys every week, and things will only get worse as winter bites.



“Yet the HSE still has no plan to recruit extra staff or cut back services to cope with the demand. This could lead to unplanned cancellations of elective appointments. We can’t go on like this. It’s time for the HSE to be honest with the public.”