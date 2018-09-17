Longford defendant with 'aerosol addiction' stole 12 cans of deodorant from Dealz

A woman who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €105 following a hearing into the matter.

Marion Leddy (33), Apartment 10, Earl Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing six bottles of Sure deodorant valued at €18 from Dealz, Market Square, Longford on July 30, 2018.

She was also further charged with stealing six bottles of Sure deodorant valued at €18 from the same store on July 29 last.

Ms Leddy told the court that she had an addiction to aerosols and when she moved back to Longford from Cavan a couple of months ago, she “had a slip”.

“I moved to Cavan and got on a methadone programme - I have been clean for three years,” she told the court.

“I had a slip when I moved back to Longford; I have had an addiction to aerosols since I was 10 years old.”

Meanwhile, the defendant’s support worker told the court that Ms Leddy had been engaging with the services for two and a half years and was “doing really well”.



During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes told the defendant that while he had gotten to know her very well in the past, he did not want the same for the future.



He subsequently convicted the defendant and fined her accordingly.