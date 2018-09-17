Longford Fitness Gym celebrating six years open

Enda & Tess Gillen are feeling blessed to be celebrating six years open at Longford Fitness Gym at the N4 Axis Centre.

They are delighted to have created a gym that is more than just a gym with a variety of fitness classes, personal training and most recently enjoying the development of Little Fitness.

They strongly believe exercise should be for all ages and strive to create the space for everyone to enjoy exercise.

Enda, who is a Strength & Conditioning Coach, has a huge passion in particular for getting our younger generation moving from a young age.

Since February 2018 he commenced Little Fitness classes and due to their success decided to run Little Fitness summer camps with this new exciting way of educating kids with functional exercise that will benefit them in numerous ways.



The Summer Camps where held in a variety of places in Longford and Enda was thrilled with the enthusiasm shown by parents and kids alike.

Further to this Enda has decided to add the following classes in order to reach all ages groups.

1. Little Fitness Classes 4-7 years old, 5-6pm with Catherine. For this age group it’s all about getting them moving, and moving in different ways. It’s all about fun games that the kids will love while getting them to hop, skip, jump, crawl, catch, throw etc

2. Junior Athletic Development 8-12 years old, 5-6pm with Enda. This continues on from the fundamental movements and challenges the kids a little more by keeping it fun and enjoyable. Using variations of evasion games like tag ( speed up, slow down, change direction), decision making games like capture the flag ( when to run, when to stay, teamwork). All these skills are used in individual and team sports. This class will finish off with an obstacle course to reinforce those fundamental movements even further.

3. Teen Athletic Development 13-17 years old, 6-7pm with Enda. Our teens will be challenged to move in different ways especially in the warm up working on mobility, also using more challenging evasion and decision making games. These are great group activities they’ll enjoy. Teens will be using the gym in St Mel’s to introduce them to some great strength work just using bodyweight, focusing on correct technique of basic exercises.

All classes will be held in St Mel’s Secondary School, places are limited; to book in just call or text Enda on 086-9270658.

Finally, Tess and Enda would like to thank their dedicated staff members Lisa, Aislinn, Aidan and Ciaran for their amazing work ethnic and support throughout the years.

And without the continued support from the local community we could not do the job we all love, so thank you all and we promise to continue to give you an amazing service in the coming year.

#MoreThanJustAGym