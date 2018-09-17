Aisling Art Competition open to Longford children

October will bring the Aisling Children's Arts Festival and, with it, the Aisling Festival art competition, which is open to young people once again.

There's always a great response throughout the county with over 1,700 entries to last year's competition, which was themed 'The Future is Bright', and saw hundreds of spectacular works of art portraying hundreds of visions of the future.

There will be prize-winners in each category and the overall winner will feature in the brochure for Aisling Children's Arts Festival 2019.

All winners will receive their prizes at the festival launch in the Backstage Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday October 10.

Prizes will be sponsored by local shop, Farrell & Coy, once again and will include wonderful art supplies.

The theme for this year's competition is 'Celebrating Our Community'.

Children will be asked to unleash their creativity and draw what they love about county Longford.

Perhaps they'll draw their favourite person, place or activity. The sky's the limit - it's their creation and their choice. Celebrate your community.

The closing date for entries is Friday September 28. No entries can be accepted after this date.

Send your entry to: Farrell & Coy Art Shop, Geraldine Terrace, Longford.

The categories are as follows: 3 - 5 years; 6 - 8- years; 9 - 11 years; 12 - 13 years; 15 - 18 years and Special Needs.

The size requirements are A4 landscape or portrait. Please do not submit A3 entries.

Pleas put your name, age and school on the back.