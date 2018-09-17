Longford defendant Gatecrashed party on Dublin Street and refused to leave premises

Two men who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act were ordered to pay €250 into the Garda Social Fund or else face jail following a hearing into the matter.

Martin Doyle (19), Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford and Richie Doyle (19), 19 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Dublin Street, Longford on August 25, 2018.

They were also further charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour, and failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochana on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court Garda Paul Connolly said that on the date in question at 1:40am, gardaí received a call to attend New Sam restaurant along Longford town’s Dublin Street because there were two males there who were refusing to leave.

The court also heard that while at the restaurant “an issue” had arisen with the purchase of alcohol.

“I went to the restaurant and when I asked them to leave, they refused to do so,” added Garda Connolly.

“I directed one of the males to leave and he refused to do so, while Garda Lynch asked the other male to leave but he too refused to do so.

“He had to be subsequently restrained.

“We then had to call for backup and at one stage there were four gardaí at the restaurant.

“Martin Doyle then told the owners of the restaurant to go back to their own country.”

Meanwhile, the defendants’ solicitor Frank Gearty said his clients were two men who being the worst for ware on the night.

He said they had walked down Dublin Street, saw a restaurant open and went in and ordered two bottles of beer.

“They thought it was a late house,” Mr Gearty continued.

“And it wasn’t until the people in the restaurant realised they weren’t part of their party that my clients were asked to leave.

“They were asked to leave and didn’t want to go onto the street with bottles in their hands so stood their ground.”

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes asked the defendants how much money they were prepared to provide the Garda Social Fund with.

When he was told they would each give €250, the Judge adjourned matters until October 16 to allow them time to furnish that money to the court.