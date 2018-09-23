Retail boost as LUSH opens its doors in Longford town

It was a momentous occasion in the Smyth and Carberry households at the weekend as Longford town was given a retail tonic with the opening of LUSH nail and beauty salon.

The stylishly turned out premises, which is located at the former Butterfly Interiors & Fabrics store on Dublin Street began its first day of business on Monday under the tutelage of its joint protagonists Amy Smyth and Roísín Carberry.

Both forward thinking and ambitious entrepreneurs will operate their venture from a newly redesigned downstairs unit, having previously been stationed upstairs.

A steady and clearly taken aback deluge of existing as well as potential new clients were given a closer look of the salon's trendy interior during a special Open Day last Saturday afternoon.

It was an occasion both families savoured in equal measure on what was a day that will undoubtedly live long in the memory for both respective households.