Longford defendant decided to speak to ex about abusive Facebook messages

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €150 following a hearing into the matter.

Michelle McGuire (29), 24 Farnagh, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford on August 4 last and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 1:20am gardaí received a report of a disturbance in a property at Ardnacassa.

“Gardaí went to the area and spoke to the defendant - while she was in the property she was fine, but once outside the house she became aggressive and shouted obscenities at the others who were there,” he added.

The court was then told that the matter centred around abusive messages that were posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, in mitigation the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client was a single mother of two who had received “abusive” messages from her ex partner on Facebook.

“That night she had taken a few drinks and decided to go to his home and confront him about what was going on.”

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her €150 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour.

He subsequently struck out the intoxication in a public place charge against her.