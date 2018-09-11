Wellness is at the core of Avantcard in County Leitrim

Co Leitrim based lender Avantcard has been recognised as the first Financial Services company in Ireland to be accredited with the Ibec KeepWell mark.

The Credit Card and Loan Provider based in Carrick-on-Shannon has been applauded for its commitment to improving the lifestyles and wellbeing of its workforce of almost 220 people.

To achieve the prestigious KeepWell Mark organisations must demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives of those who work for them, undergoing a rigorous process that includes benchmarking against recognised standards in workplace health, safety and wellbeing, action plans, site visits, a personalised report with recommendations for a corporate wellbeing strategy, and a certificate of accreditation.

Avantcard introduced several policies and initiatives to ensure their employees’ wellbeing was placed front and centre of their internal workplace practices.

Such polices have included: introducing a smoke free workplace, making healthy eating options readily available, promotion and encouragement of physical activity, strategies to look after mental health and the introduction of a staff working group called the ‘Culture-vators’ to enhance the working environment in Avantcard.

Speaking at the announcement, Chris Paul, Avantcard’s Managing Director said “As a business we have seen a lot of change over the years, however our commitment to our employees in our Dublin and Leitrim offices has remained a constant.

“Our team has a successful history of serving customers in Ireland for over 20 years; evolving and adapting our business over that time. We have a fantastic and motivated team at Avantcard, and for me, it is vital that we constantly improve our workplace culture to the benefit of those who work for us, by creating as healthy, productive and supportive an environment as possible.

“Wellness must be at the core of a successful workplace. Not just to prevent things such as absenteeism and hidden costs, but also so that we as an employer can continue to attract the best talent in a competitive market.”