Longford councillor calls for canon and civil laws to run parallel

There are mounting calls this week, some by Longford pilgrims who attended Pope Francis' visit to Ireland at the weekend, for canon law to be equated to civil law as part of the Church's response to clerical sex abuse.

The call was one which came from Longford County Councillor Paul Ross amid criticism from survivors of clerical abuse over the Pontiff's response to the controversy.

Cllr Ross, who was in attendance like several other Longfordians at Croke Park on Saturday admitted there was no denying what was required of the Church's hierarcy to deal with the horrors associated with clerical abuse.

“The Church has been hit with scandal and it does have an awful lot to do to address that but it is something we all want to see,” he said.

“No one can tolerate what happened and one thing that I would like to see done is for it to make canon law the same as civil law or the equivalent of legal law.

“There are issues to be acknowledged and he (Pope Francis) does seem to be fully aware of what he has to do but he needs to get the full support of his cardinals because that cannot be tolerated in any shape or form.”

The Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach made the short trek down the M4 after securing a ticket at the last minute.

It was a stroke of fortune the Fine Gael local politician reflected over with warm contentment, something he illustrated during the event itself by taking an impromptu selfie with his wife Jenny.

“I actually thought that there would be maybe a bit of music and he (Pope) would say a few words and we would all go home, but as it turned out it was a serious night's entertainment,” he contended.

His party colleague, Cllr Micheal Carrigy was also in situ with his mother Eilish who greeted Pope John Paul II's visit almost four decades earlier.

“It was a once in a lifetime event to attend,” said the Ballinalee postmaster, as he mused over Pope Francis' emphasis on the family unit.

“It was an experience I will never forget and I was delighted to be there.”

The local political tone to proceedings was complete on Sunday with Longford Westmeath TD and OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran's attendance on Sunday for the Pope's visit to Knock Shrine.