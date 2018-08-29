21 Longford pubs close in 12 years

Since 2005, 21 pubs across the county have closed according to the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI).

There are almost 1,500 less pubs in Ireland since that time indicating a decrease of 17.1% within the sector.

Rural counties saw the most significant drop in pubs, which the industry says have served as a major source of employment regionally.

Speaking to the Leader, Chairman of Longford Vintners Association, John Duignan said it was his belief that the actual figure was higher than 21.

“I mean there are four or five pubs gone in Longford town and that’s before you even start looking countywide,” he added, before pointing out that the main reasons why pubs had closed was because people’s drinking habits had changed and publican’s were no longer competing with each other but with large supermarket chains and off-licences.

Is Longford's rural pub industry on the brink of collapse?

“In the last couple of years there has been a slight improvement in the pub trade, but the costs involved in running a small business like a pub are phenomenal; not everyone is cut out for it either.”

He went on to say that pubs these days were faced with becoming more creative when it came to generating business.

“The day for opening the door of a pub and expecting people to walk in the door is long gone,” he added.

“You have to give people what they want now.

“Longford is the county town and there needs to be more of an emphasis on bringing people into the town so that all businesses, not just the pubs benefit.

“If that doesn't happen, we are all finished.”