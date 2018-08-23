Gardaí urge people to be extra vigilant during Papal visit

Gardaí are warning that burglars may strike when people leave their homes this weekend to attend the Papal visit.

Many homes will be left empty as pilgrims attend events during the Pontiff’s visit.

Longford people will be travelling to both Knock and, or Dublin to attend some of the events that are planned for this weekend.

Homeowners are being advised to ask neighbours to keep an eye on their houses whilst they’re out.

