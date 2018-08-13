Environmentalist Nicola Peel to speak in Edgeworthstown

Award-winning environmentalist, filmmaker, speaker and solutionist Nicola Peel will be giving a very interesting presentation in Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, August 14, next.

Nicola has been working for most of her adult life on finding solutions to numerous environmental and social problems.

Since 2000, she has been working in the Ecuadorean Amazon.

She traveled from the headwaters in Ecuador down the Amazon River to Brazil researching the effects of the oil industry on the environment and indigenous people who live there.

Her discoveries led her to share her insights in a number of short films as well as the feature documentary ‘Blood of the Amazon’.

But producing a film was not enough; driven to find ways to help deal with the contamination left from the oil industry, she co-founded The Amazon Mycorenewal Project, bringing together a group of scientists to research mycoremediation (the use of fungi to clean up contaminated sites).

Looking for an immediate solution to help the people, she started to build rainwater systems for families drinking contaminated water.

She has also initiated the clean up of villages using eco-bricks (empty plastic bottles filled with rubbish).

Nicola built the first ecological restaurant in the Amazon (built from 3,200 eco-bricks) and the first place to serve local coffee.

Working with the local councils, she has provided environmental consultancy and worked to change the entire way of looking at waste.

After visiting the Pacific coast of Colombia and seeing the vast amount of beach rubbish it was apparent another bigger solution was required.

Nicola’s focus has now moved on from eco-bricks to promoting the use of the open sourced machinery which can chip plastic and melt it down into a new saleable products.

This then turns rubbish into a resource, trash into treasure and brings an environmental, social and economical solution.

With the charity Rainforest Saver, she has also been coordinating an agroforestry project to help prevent the slash and burn of tropical rain forests.

Nicola's presentation will take place on Tuesday, August 14 at 8pm in the Green, Edgeworthstown, hosted by the Stop CETA Alliance.

For more info see www.nicolapeel.com or www.eyesofgaia.com