Longford celebrates three years with Seetec

Longford TDs, business owners and community organisations were among those present to mark the third anniversary of the opening of Seetec’s centre in Longford town.

Longford/Westmeath TDs Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and Peter Burke were in attendance to celebrate the success of the JobPath service in Co Longford and to hear the positive impact it has had on the community.

Noeleen Nannery, Business Manager at Seetec Longford, said the Centre was opened three years ago to deliver JobPath and empower individuals to move into sustainable employment.

“We have helped more than 800 people in Longford into employment and we continue to grow stronger ties within the community,” she added.

“We have partnered with more than 400 employers and our Employer Services Consultant Helena Foy has been vital to this as our relationships go from strength to strength.

“We had people from local businesses, Longford County Council, TDs and the DEASP join us to celebrate, which shows you just how crucial the subject of employment is at so many levels.”

Seetec is contracted by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) to run JobPath, which aims to help the long-term unemployed and those furthest from the labour market back into work.

Since its launch on July 28 2015, Seetec Longford, which is based at Redleaf House, Townparks has helped more than 700 people find full-time employment with a further 120 securing part-time work.

It has successfully partnered with 400 employers and currently has more than 850 participants active with the service.