Met Eireann weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday

According to Met Eireann, it will be a mixed day on Monday with rain spreading across the country during the day.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will tend to become more widespread tonight across the northern half of the country. It will stay generally dry elsewhere. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Also read: Petition set up calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to save Longford nurse from deportation

The national forecaster it will be a cloudy start to Monday for many places. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to move eastwards as the day goes, but the east and south will stay mainly dry. Clearer weather will following on from the west in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Also read: Longford Road Policing Unit arrest speeding learner driver who failed breath test near Edgeworthstown