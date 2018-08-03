No plans to close Community Welfare Office in Longford, says Department of Social Protection

There are no plans to close Community Welfare Offices in Lanesboro and Drumlish, according to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Concerns were raised at a recent meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, when Cllr Gerard Farrell said that he heard "on the grapevine" the Community Welfare Officer in Lanesboro would not be replaced.

Responding to the story, the Department stated: "The Community Welfare Officer who covered the Lanesboro and Drumlish community welfare clinics retired at the end of June.

"Other Community Welfare Officers have attended these weekly clinics since then and there has been no disruption to service. There are no plans to close the clinics."