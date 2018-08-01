€140,000 drugs bust in Leitrim

Gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cannabis resin and a large amount of cash as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Northern Region and in particular the Sligo/Leitrim Division.

Gardaí in Carrick on Shannon stopped a car on Tuesday, July 31 at approximately 7:30pm in the Townspark area.

A search of the car was carried out and Cannabis Resin (subject to analysis) with an approximate street value of €135,000 was discovered.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 50 year old male, was arrested and is currently detained at Carrick on Shannon Garda Station under Section 2 (Drug Trafficking Act).

In a follow up search Leitrim Gardaí searched a house in Manorhamilton town and recovered further Cannabis Resin (subject to analysis) valued at approximately €5000 and a large amount of cash.

