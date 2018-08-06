Edgeworthstown motorist sent forward for trial

A man who appeared at the Granard sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with a road traffic accident in Edgeworthstown was sent forward for trial to the next sittings of Longford Circuit Court.

Aaron Cassidy (26), Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with injuring another man and failing to report the incident at Main Street, Edgeworthstown on September 10, 2017.

He was also further charged with failing to offer assistance to the injured party, failing to stay at the scene of an accident and causing serious bodily harm to the injured party on the same date.

During last week’s court hearing, Garda Liam Doherty told Judge Hughes that he had served the book of evidence on the defendant prior to the court sitting.

The court also heard that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to Mr Cassidy being returned for trial on indictment in respect of all matters before the court.

Meanwhile Judge Hughes issued the defendant with the Alibi Warning and ordered him to appear before Longford Circuit Court on October 2, 2018.