Edgeworthstown man fined €350 for having drugs

A man who appeared before a Granard District Court sitting in Longford charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €350 following a hearing into the matter.

Kevin Stokes, Lisnannagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in unlawful possession of €40 worth of drugs at Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown on November 23, 2017.

The court heard the defendant was pleading guilty to the charge before the court and gardaí had found him to be in possession of €40 worth of the drugs on the date in question.

The court was also told that the defendant had 15 previous convictions including one for drugs.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said that her client had been abusing drugs at the time of the offence.

She said he was now off all drugs and endeavouring to get on with his life.

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €350 in respect of the matter.