Longford man found in possession of cannabis said he "became depressed" after losing his job

A man who appeared in court recently charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €350 following a brief hearing into the matter.

Justinas Pasluosta, 13 Millstreet, Drumlish, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in unlawful possession of cannabis at Millstreet, Drumlish on November 23, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Fallon said the defendant had 11 grammes of the drug in his possession and that equated to approximately €250 worth of cannabis.

“I’m happy it was for his own use,” the Garda added.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had been in Ireland for 10 years and held “a long work record”.

“He lost his job, had no work and became depressed,” Mr Gearty added.

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €350 in respect of the charge before him.