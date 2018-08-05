The drink was in and the wit was out, says Longford judge

A man who appeared before the Granard sitting of Longford District Court recently charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Tony McDonagh (19), 75 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at the Train Station, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on February 18 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 8:15pm, local gardaí went to the train station and observed the defendant “shouting and roaring” in the adjoining car park.

“Mr McDonagh was directed to leave the area but didn’t do so,” added Sergeant Mahon.

“He was also highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client was currently unemployed but engaged in a computer course.

“He is 19-years-old,” she added.

“This is a case of drink in, and young stupidity when the wit was out.”

Ms Mimnagh also pointed out to the court that her client lived at home with his parents and two brothers and had difficulties when he was a minor.

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes added, “This fella had too much to drink and was roaring and shouting at the train station”.

The Judge continued, “I can see you getting into very serious trouble”.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €250 for being intoxicated in a public place. The second charge was struck out by the Judge.