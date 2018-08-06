Ballymahon MD to write to National Museum for return of Quaker Stones

Ancient stones that were stolen from 'Quaker Island' many years ago are currently in the care of the OPW in Athenry.

However, Cllr Gerard Farrell has been campaigning to have them returned to the island to be publicly displayed in their rightful place.

A motion from last October was followed up at Thursday's Ballymahon MD meeting, where it was revealed that the artefacts are currently in storage and are the property of the National Museum.

County Heritage Officer Mairéad Ní Chonghaile has been in correspondence with Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran regarding the stones and will be writing to the National Museum in an attempt to secure their return.

