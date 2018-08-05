A Town Team would be beneficial for Kenagh, says Murray

Kenagh needs a Town Team, according to local Cllr Colm Murray, who raised the issue at a recent meeting of the Ballymahon Municipal District.

With the large number of volunteer groups operating in the area, Cllr Murray said that a “good forward-thinking approach could be taken”.

His motion was met with support from his colleagues who agreed that the town teams in Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown have been extremely beneficial for the local communities.