Longford man to appeal public order sentence

A Mullingar man who was convicted and fined €400 after he refused to get off an early morning bus bound for Dublin Airport is to appeal the severity of his sentence.

Declan Lynch, 35 Ardleigh Vale, Mullingar, Westmeath, was not present in court, when Judge Seamus Hughes convicted him of two public order offences at Longford Bus Station on December 17 2017.

Mr Lynch refused to depart the bus after his travel credit card was rejected.

Despite repeated attempts by the bus driver to encourage Mr Lynch to get off, the gardaí were called and Mr Lynch was later arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station.

Judge Seamus Hughes later fined Mr Lynch €200 for a Section 6 Public Order charge and a further €200 for Section 8 offence.

At last week's sitting of Longford District Court, defence solicitor Frank Gearty asked the judge to fix recognisances in the event of an appeal.

Judge Hughes did so, fixing recognisances in Mr Lynch's own cash bond of €175.