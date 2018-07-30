Men charged with trespass at Carriglass

Two Romanian men have appeared in court charged in relation to trespassing at Carriglass Manor recently. However their solicitor told the court that the men claim they only stopped there to go to the toilet.

Radu Cascatau (34) and Daniel Cobei (25), both with an address at Rose Cottage, Cartronfree, Kilcogy, Cavan, came before a sitting of Longford District Court last Tuesday.

Both men are accused of trespassing at Carriglass Manor, Longford contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his clients had only been in the country very recently but were, at present, working in a Moldovan warehouse in Blanchardstown.

He said the duo, who were accompanied by a third man who was sitting in the public gallery, were driving to Dublin for work and had driven to court on the day also by car.

Mr Gearty said though his clients were not in a position to enter a plea at this stage, they were adamant their presence in Carriglass was in no way crime related.

“They stopped to spend a penny,” he said.

The case was then adjourned with Judge Hughes pencilling in a return date of September 25 when both men are scheduled to reappear.