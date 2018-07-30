Longford trio accused of criminal damage and violent disorder

A father and two sons accused of criminal damage and violent disorder following an incident in Longford town last year have been sent forward for trial.

Kevin Stokes (45), Kevin Stokes Jnr (25) and Dylan Stokes (20) were served with the Book of Evidence at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

State solicitor Mark Connellan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given the go-ahead for the trio to stand trial on indictment at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court in October.

The charges related to an incident at Park Road, Longford on November 26 2017 during which both a grey Citroen and black VW Passat were damaged.

All three were also later charged with violent disorder under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

It’s also alleged Mr Stokes Snr produced two pocket knives during the course of that exchange with Kevin Stokes Jnr and Dylan Stokes also accused of producing a black meter and a bowing knife respectively.

That resulted in all three being charged under Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Garda Liam Doherty gave evidence of having served the Book of Evidence upon Mr Stokes Snr and his two sons prior to last Tuesday’s court sitting.

Judge Seamus Hughes, in consenting to sending forward the trio for trial, gave each defendant the formal alibi warning, meaning they must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi they intend to rely on in the course of their trial.

All three, who are on bail, had the terms of those conditions extended.

They are expected to appear back before the next sessions of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 2.