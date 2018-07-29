Man fined over Killashee disturbance

A Co Laois man has been handed fines totalling more than €300 for breaching public order at a housing estate in south Longford earlier this year.

John Paul Ryan, of 5 College View, Mountmellick, Laois, pleaded guilty to failing to provide gardaí with his name and address and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at Cnoc Na Si, Killashee, Longford on May 28 2018.

Mr Ryan was represented in court by defence solicitor John Quinn, who claimed his client had been visiting the area before becoming embroiled in a dispute which quickly turned sour.

Sergeant Paddy McGirl said gardaí called to the estate at around 11:20pm after being alerted to a disturbance.

He said Mr Ryan had been residing with one of the residents in the estate and when gardaí arrived they found the 32-year-old in an “extremely intoxicated” state of mind.

As officers tried to quell the situation, Sgt McGirl said gardaí gave Mr Ryan a Section 8 Public Order direction to leave the area.

He told the court that after Mr Ryan failed to do so, he gave officers a name that later turned out to be false.

It was also revealed the Co Laois man had 51 previous convictions, the majority of which were for road traffic-related offences.

Two of those Sgt McGirl, revealed were for similar Public Order charges.

“He shouldn’t have got involved and he did have too many drinks,” said Mr Quinn in mitigation.

He nonetheless insisted Mr Ryan had not come to garda attention since and was very much apologetic as to the circumstances behind his behaviour on the night.

“He has been staying out of trouble from the Guards since then and he regrets straying (out of line),” added Mr Quinn.

Judge Hughes consequently issued a €200 fine for the Section 6 Public Order charge and further €105 for the Section 24 charge.

Two further charges of failing to comply with the directions of a garda and a Section 4 Public Order offence of being intoxicated in a public place were struck out.