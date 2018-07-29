Corcoran backs Rosscommon's Crosby in the forthcoming Local Elections

Strokestown Businessman Emmett Corcoran has declared his support for Tom Crosby in the upcoming local election and is calling on those who voted for him previously to get behind Crosby to “elect a competent, hard-working and successful businessman back onto Roscommon County Council”.

“Tom's track record speaks for itself, and anyone who knows him knows he puts the people he represents first and doesn't let them down or spoof them like so many others,” he said.

“It's well known that Tom and I butted heads in 2014 during the bye-election, but as sensible and practical businessmen who have the best interests of the area at heart, we have agreed that we can achieve more by working together for the communities we have represented than by working separately.”

Tom Crosby confirmed he is going to contest the local elections next summer and whole heartily accepted Corcoran’s endorsement.

“Emmett and I have been talking for some time about how we should best approach the elections and while I’m confident we’d have taken two seats if we ran together, I respect his decision not to run and I know well we will work well together to do all we can for this area.

“I will be making a full statement with respect to my candidacy shortly and hope the people of the area who have made me a poll-topping candidate over the years will once again offer me their support.

“On the last occasion, I narrowly missed out on a seat by a handful of votes, having had to contest the election in a new area, with reduced seats available and with half my popular vote having been moved to a different constituency. In the 2014 bye-election Emmett and I had votes in this area which would have comfortably seen both of us elected to Roscommon County Council, so I am confident of success on this occasion."