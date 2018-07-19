St Luke's annual Family Fun Day takes place in Legan this weekend

The Annual Pig Roasting fundraiser in Mitchell’s bar in Legan takes place this year on Sunday, July 22 and, as in previous years, the beneficiaries of all funds raised is St Luke’s Cancer Care and Research.

This yearly event has consistently raised in excess of €10,000 through the generosity of local businesses and the sale of tickets in the local community and beyond.

The event gets underway at 3pm with the usual fare for kids. Food and live music are also being provided and the highlight of the day will be the colourful balloon launch.

With the good weather bound to continue a great day’s family entertainment is assured.