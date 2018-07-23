'Are you a ballet dancer?' asks Longford judge

The amusing yet probing question Judge Seamus Hughes cast in the direction of a Co Roscommon man at last week’s District Court sitting.

Damien Gargan, 15 Riverwalk, Rooskey, Co Roscommon came before the court charged with a Section 6 Public Order charge of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at New Street, Longford on June 19 2018.

No different, on the face of it, to any other public order case to come before the courts, it took a somewhat more unorthodox turn when Mr Gargan’s name was read out in front of a crowded courtroom.

Sitting in the public gallery until that point, Mr Gargan made his way to the side of the court to indicate he had no legal representation.

“I represent myself,” he adamantly remarked, while revealing that he was also pleading not guilty to the said charge.

Appearing somewhat unsteady on his feet and at times veering from one foot to the other, Mr Gargan seemed to offer a bow to the judge as he commented: “With all due respect your Honour, I represent myself.”

Judge Hughes was clearly taken aback by the somewhat eccentric demeanour of Mr Gargan and in particular the curious body language that was being displayed by the Roscommon man.

“Are you a ballet dancer?” Judge Hughes asked, causing many to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

“I could be,” Mr Gargan replied.

“I have a confession to make. I am an innocent person. The guards know what I am talking about.”

Judge Hughes said he would be adjourning the case until September 25 in a decision which prompted Mr Gargan to shout aloud a number of times before leaving the courtroom.