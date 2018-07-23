Abbey Hotel Mid Summer Wedding Fair

The four-star Abbey Hotel, Roscommon is hosting a Mid Summer Wedding Fair on Sunday, July 22 from 2 to 5pm.

This exceptional 18th Century Manor Hotel with its unrivalled reputation and professional hands on approach has been a popular wedding venue for couples for generations since 1963.

Come along and meet the Wedding Team on Sunday, July 22 at their Wedding Fair extravaganza. If you are looking for the perfect wedding venue why not come along and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and luxurious canapes. Couples who book can avail of attractive discounts from their recommended wedding suppliers on the day.

Don’t miss out on the Abbey Hotel’s special 10% discount offer for new bookings for a limited time only. Book your wedding before August 30, 2018 to avail of this fantastic offer.

The first 10 weddings booked will get a massive 10% OFF the Prestigious Abbey Gold Wedding Package for select dates remaining in 2019!! Minimum numbers 140 guests.

On the day of the wedding Fair, ‘Brides to Be’ can avail of mini makeovers at the Bridal Pamper Zone. There will also be lots of giveaways so be sure to register your details on the day.

To enquire about this amazing offer or to book an appointment to meet a member of the Abbey Hotel team on Sunday, July 22 please call 090 6626240 or email weddings@abbeyhotel.ie.