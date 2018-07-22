Longford judge critical of traffic delay

Traffic congestion in Longford town proved a particular source of discontent for Judge Seamus Hughes last week as he hit out at the length of time it had taken him to drive from one end of the county town to the other.

The District number nine judge took issue with the delays he recently faced when presiding over a special court sitting earlier this month.

“It took me 15 minutes from the Market Square to the Courthouse for a special court,” he said in reference to a full day of hearings which were held on July 2.

The judge said after merging onto the main flow of traffic at the Market Square, he was met by a continuous stop-start effect, hold ups which he said hadn't been helped by a number of motorists choosing to double park.

“I came out the far side of Dealz but it took 15 minutes from that point down to the courthouse and it just seems to be a particular Longford thing to double park on Main Street,” he said.

His comments were made as he listened to how Edgeworthstown woman Laura McDonagh, 29 Pairc Na Habhainn, Edgeworthstown, had obstructed traffic when temporarily parking her car outside Longford Post Office.

Garda John Fitzmaurice said he observed the vehicle at 4:25pm, stating its positioning was causing significant interference with traffic coming from the Ballymahon Street direction.

Judge Hughes fined Ms McDonagh €200 as a result of the incident.