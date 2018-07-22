Longford haulage owner blew 'everything he had'

A banned motorist and haulage business owner who jumped into the back seat of a car when stopped by gardai has told of how drink and drugs have virtually left him virtually penniless.

Leo Corrigan, of Piercefield, Ballinacargy, Co Westmeath broke a red light before narrowly avoiding crashing into a garda patrol car during an incident at Bridge Street, Longford on March 18 2018.

When gardaí approached the vehicle Mr Corrigan had been travelling in, they found the 32-year-old in the back seat.

That resulted in Mr Corrigan being charged with no insurance and of refusing to give a breath specimen at Longford Garda Station.

A further charge of failing to drive without due care and attention contrary to Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 was consequently dropped by the prosecution.

As those formalities were read into the court record, it was soon revealed Mr Corrigan should not have been driving on the date in question having previously been convicted of driving without insurance.

One of those, which came in February 2015 and more specifically involved a failure to provide a sample to gardaí, resulted in Mr Corrigan being served with a six year disqualification, a two month suspended prison sentence and a €1,000 fine.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was acutely conscious of the charges before the court but insisted Mr Corrigan was attempting to right many of those wrongs.

“It’s an extremely serious matter and he is aware of the previous convictions and suspended sentence,” he said.

“Since the event, he has separated contacted with people he was with in Westmeath and is off drink.”

Mr Gearty was keen to stress the latter, allied to a predilection for drugs had been his client’s “downfall”, citing nonetheless Mr Corrigan’s strong work ethic.

“He is running his own haulage business and is working on the by-pass in Cavan.

“He has two lads employed and will never, ever be caught while disqualified.”

Judge Seamus Hughes said Mr Corrigan’s proneness to driving while disqualified had been noted by the court.

He added though his failure to provide a breath specimen to gardaí did not indicate whether he was over the legal limit. For these purposes the judge said he was satisfied Mr Corrigan had indeed consumed alcohol when stopped.

Mr Gearty, in an attempt to shed further light on his client’s troubled background, described the Westmeath accused as being somewhat unruly during his adolescent years.

He said during that period he attended over 20 courts with Mr Corrigan throughout the midlands region.

“We were everywhere around District no 9 at the time when efforts were made to find a solution.

“He was a rebellious youngster at home,” he said.

Mr Gearty also told of an earlier meeting he had held with his representative in his Longford offices when Mr Corrigan initially intimated his intention to plead not guilty.

“I pleaded with him as to what might happen and in fairness he changed his plea and came back to me and took proper instructions,” he said.

Judge Hughes was similarly informed of the deep personal impact Mr Corrigan’s past indiscretions have had.

“He has blown everything he had,” said Mr Gearty.

“All the money.”

Mr Corrigan, who was wearing blue jeans and a chequered shirt, stood patiently with his hands clasped behind his back throughout the hearing.

“I have only a third of what I have,” he told the judge.

“I only have two lorries now. I had ten at one stage.”

His father, sitting in the public gallery, soon took to his feet when asked by Judge Hughes about his son’s own battles with addiction.

“I would like for him to take help and mend his ways,” he said, not long before Mr Corrigan made clear he was doing his best to live up to those demands.

“I don’t bother with any of it now,” he said to Judge Hughes.

Before the judge hinted to the court as to his feelings on the case, Mr Gearty implored the court to give Mr Corrigan a final chance to prove himself.

“He knows he is facing an automatic prison sentence but would you consider giving him three months just to see how he presents himself,” asked Mr Gearty.

The judge said in order to accede to that request the court would be in need of an up to date probation report before he adjourned the case until October 2.