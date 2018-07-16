Heatwave to make spectacular return, forecasters predict

Early weather indications for next weekend show a return to the scorching conditions enjoyed in Ireland over the last two weeks.

Despite rain in recent days and cloud prevailing for the early days of this week, a number of forecasters are predicting a spectacular return of the sunny weather next weekend, July 21/22.

Met Éireann are predicting showers this week, without any significant rainfall, but they suggest Friday will be generally dry with mixed sunshine and highs of 19 to 24 degrees.

The national forecaster also predicts temperatures rising to 27 degrees next weekend with good spells of warm sunshine breaking through once more.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel also predicts "overall dry conditions this week, bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching between 21-24 degrees Celsius in mainly light northwesterly winds."

Met Éireann's Status Yellow Weather Advisory for drought like conditions remains in place until Wednesday with the possibility of being extended as little to no significant rainfall is expected over the coming ten days.

The outlook for this week shows considerable cloud cover and scattered showers but soil moisture deficits remains high and further water restrictions are likely from Irish Water in the coming weeks.

