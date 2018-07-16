Longford defendant in no way linked to local drugs trade

A Longford man who told a garda to f*** off while attempting to carry out a drugs search of his car has been fined €150 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Jamie Dinnegan, 18 Grian Ard, Longford was charged with the Section 6 Public Order offence after being pulled in by gardaí shortly after lunchtime on October 31 2017.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said the defendant had been “very abusive” to gardaí when Garda James Satchwell instructed him he was carrying out a search of Mr Dinnegan’s vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sgt Mahon said during the course of the exchange between the pair, Mr Dinnegan was asked to stand on the footpath while the search was being carried out.

He soon refused, Sgt Mahon said, telling the Longford Garda: “No, I am waiting here, I am not moving.”

Seconds later, Sgt Mahon said Mr Dinnegan put his face into Garda Satchwell, telling him to “f*** off” before pushing him back.

Despite no drugs being found as a result of the search, Sgt Mahon said it was “quite a nasty incident” to have occurred.

He also revealed Mr Dinnegan had nine previous convictions behind him, three of which were similar to the charge before the court last Tuesday.

Wearing a blue t-shirt and grey shorts, Mr Dinnegan was represented by local solicitor Bríd Mimnagh.

She said Mr Dinnegan had paid fines issued to him previously by the courts and was in no way linked to the local drugs trade.

“He says he has nothing got to do with drugs,” she said, adding that one of the reasons behind Mr Dinnegan’s demeanour on the occasion was largely due to the fact two family members were also in the car that day.

She added Mr Dinnegan had previously lived for a period of time in Mullingar but had resettled in Longford to “get away from a previous history of bad manners.”

Judge Hughes consequently fined Mr Dinnegan €150 for the Section 6 Public Order charge.

A second Public Order charge stemming from the same incident at Townparks, Longford was struck out.