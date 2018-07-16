Longford judge and solicitor joke over tattoos

The increasing number of people coming before the District Court in Longford sporting tattoos led to an amusing exchange between Judge Seamus Hughes and a local solicitor last week.

The light hearted discussion came when tattooist Clement King, of Knockmartin, Longford, faced the judge to answer a charge of having no insurance at Ballyminion, Longford on January 8 2017.

Mr Gearty said his client previously enjoyed insurance cover but the policy later elapsed due to a leg injury which forced him out of work for a period of time.

He said Mr King was slowly starting to return to meaningful employment, adding: “He occasionally gets work as a tattoo artist which he can do from a sedentary position.”

Mr King, who was sitting at the back of the public gallery when his case was called, soon stood up to outline that he learned his trade in Dublin.

“Is there much competition in Longford?” the Judge inquisitively asked.

“A good bit,” Mr King replied, appearing nervous as he did so.

Looking towards Mr Gearty, Judge Hughes paused for a moment before commenting: “If you notice, more and more people who appear in court now have one or two tattoos.

“I would say there is good business for that.”

Leaning with his hand pressed up against a rail in the front of the solicitors’ bench, Mr Gearty said he was not in a position to pass judgement.

“I wouldn’t know,” he responded, just as a sign of a smirk began to appear across his face.

“No more than yourself Judge, I wouldn’t be a great customer.”

Struggling to keep a lid on his laughter, Judge Hughes proceeded to fine Mr King €250 for the no insurance charge, allowing him three months to pay.

A second Section 69 charge of failing to produce a certificate of insurance was struck out.