Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend as heatwave cools

Met Éireann's weather forecast for the weekend has a mixed bag of showers and sunshine in store as well as some cloud and humidity as the heatwave cools down.

The long running streak of temperatures reaching over 25 degrees daily will come to an end. However, it is not all bad with sunshine and temperatures of up to 23 degrees expected. The drought conditions will remain in place as any rain that does fall will be light according to Met Éireann.

FORECAST:

Thursday is mostly dry with just a chance of isolated light showers. Variable cloud amounts, with the best of sunnier breaks in the south of Leinster. Top temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, highest in the south. Winds will be light north to northeast in direction.

On Friday, early mist patches will clear, giving way to another mostly dry day with a mix sunny spells and cloudy periods. A few afternoon showers may bubble up over southern parts of the province during the afternoon. Top temperatures ranging 19 to 23 degrees in light variable breezes.

Nationally, weak weather fronts will affect the country at times in the outlook period, but amounts of rain will be small, so the drought conditions will persist.

Friday night will be humid overnight, with lowest temperatures ranging 12 to 15 degrees Celsius. Patchy rain, drizzle and mist will start to edge in from the Atlantic affecting parts of Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster overnight. Elsewhere, it will remain dry and cloudy. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes developing.

Warm on Saturday, with temperatures in low to mid-twenties generally, but a little cooler near the Atlantic Seaboard with temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

The best of the sunshine and temperatures will be in the east and southeast, with cloudy and misty conditions prevailing further west.

Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to affect parts of Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will be fresh at times in the northwest. A muggy and very humid night follows on Saturday night with minimum temperatures no lower than the mid teens.

A humid, mostly cloudy and rather misty day is indicated for Sunday with occasional light rain or drizzle, which will be generally more prevalent and/or persistent about Atlantic coastal counties during the afternoon. Top temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally, but 17 to 19 degrees in some of the Atlantic coastal fringes. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

A fresher day is expected on Monday. Still a good deal of cloud around, producing scattered light showers, particularly over western areas, but some brighter and sunnier intervals also. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in westerly breezes.

Similar conditions to Monday seem likely on Tuesday, with spells of sunshine interspersed with cloudier intervals and scattered light showers.

Further trend: A gradual transition to a more changeable or mixed weather pattern than of late is probable, with all parts seeing some spells of sunshine but rain or showers at times too with an Atlantic regime resuming.

It has been almost completely dry across the country this past week, apart from patchy drizzle here and there. The coming week will see a lot of dry weather overall.

But some weather fronts are forecast to cross the country, from the Atlantic at times, but these look set to be weak with just small amounts of rain and will do very little to alleviate the drought conditions.

The early days of next week look set to see a lot of dry weather, however there are indications of some heavy showers later next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty about this feature still. At present accumulations look set to vary between around 5 and 10 mm for most areas, perhaps up to 15mm along Atlantic coastal areas at best.

The warm weather has resulted in mean air temperatures 1.5 to 3.5 degrees above normal in most areas, it was warmest in the South of the country. However mean air temperatures in Ulster were close to average or just below. Temperatures this coming week are expected to run from 1 to 2 degrees above long term average, but values close to normal along some coastal areas of the north and west.

Sunshine values have been well above average in most areas over the past week. However it was duller in the North and West with sunshine figures below average here. The sunniest conditions were recorded in the southeast, with over twice the normal sunshine recorded here. A mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells are expected this coming week, and accumulated sunshine amounts are likely be close to normal in most areas.

Due to intense drying there is a red level Forest fire warning in operation. Yellow drought advisory remains in operation also.

