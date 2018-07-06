Met Éireann weather forecast: Another glorious weekend of sunshine in store for Longford 

Another glorious weekend is on the way with Met Éireann forecasting that temperatures will once again reach into the mid to high 20s.

According to Met Éireann, this afternoon (Friday) temperatures will reach 22 to 25 degrees over Leinster and Munster and 19 to 22 degrees across the north and west of the country.

A few light showers may occur, but dry nearly all of the time. Light breezes. Humid tonight with local mist, drizzle and patchy fog. Lows of 12 to 16 degrees.

It will be warm and humid on Saturday with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees. Long spells of hazy sunshine through the day but sea-fog will drift onshore into some coastal areas. Humid and close on Saturday night, with a mix of cloud and clear spells in lows of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Forecaster, it will be dry and very warm in most places on Sunday, with some hazy sunshine, but cloudier in the north and northwest, with a small chance of a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees Celsius, highest in southeastern counties, cooler with temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, especially on Atlantic coasts, in light mainly southwest breezes.

