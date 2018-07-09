Longford defendant was helping Aldi shoppers with their bags

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €210 following a hearing into the matter.

Cornel Cociu (38), 11 Auburn Court, Harbour Row, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with possession of cannabis at Granard Garda Station on July 7, 2017.

He was also further charged with failure to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochana at Aldi car park, Longford on June 24 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on June 24 last at approximately 3:55pm, gardaí received a call to attend the car park at Aldi in Longford town.

The Sergeant said that the defendant was harassing patrons leaving the shop and was attempting to carry bags to their cars.

“Garda Larkin asked him to leave and he did, but he came back again; there were elderly people in the area who became distressed,” the Sergeant added, before pointing out that the defendant was also found to have €20 worth of cannabis on him at the Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Garda William Doherty told the court that the defendant liked to help people and wanted to work, “but he does have problems with drugs that’s the only thing”.

“Aldi don’t want him near the place down there,” Garda Doherty added.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client was living in Ireland for the last 12 months and was settling well into the community.

He also pointed to the fact that if Judge Hughes took a trip down Ballymahon Street, he would see the defendant “rambling about”.

The Judge said during his deliberations on the matter that while the defendant liked to work, it was clear he also liked cannabis!

The defendant was fined €105 in respect of each charge before the court and issued with an exclusion order in respect of Aldi car park for 12 months.