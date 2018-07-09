Stole phone cover and ring from Tesco

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €150.

Janis Stankevics (37), Aghamore, Lanesboro, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a mobile phone cover and finger ring - valued at €13.99 from Tesco, Longford Shopping Centre on June 23, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on the date in question at approximately 11:30am the defendant entered Tesco, took a mobile phone cover out of a packet, put the packet back on the shelf, picked up a finger ring and proceeded to leave the store without paying for the items.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client was 16 years in Ireland and was working with Eircom laying pipes and connecting cables.

“He said that on the day of the incident he forgot to pay for the goods and is genuinely sorry for what happened,” she added.

“He has since paid for the goods and the property was also recovered.”



Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €150 in respect of the matters before him.