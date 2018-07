Gardaí are seeking information regarding an attempted burglary in Ballymahon in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, July 1. Between 2.30am and 3am, an attempt was made to enter a home in the Creevaghmore area. Gardaí have said that there was a possibility that the intruders were disturbed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymahon or Longford Garda Stations on 09064 32303 or 043 33 50577.