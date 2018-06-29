BREAKING NEWS: Missing 82 year old Dromod man found

Joint searches by Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue, Leitrim Civil Defence and gardai have located an elderly man missing from the Dromod area.

The 82 year old man went missing at 3.20am this morning.

He was located near Dromod, alive but in a distressed state.

He has been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance in the search.

